Named: 10 newest Gladstone Youth Council members

Gladstone Regional Council has revealed its new look Youth Council featuring 10 of the region’s best minds.

The 2021 Gladstone Region Youth Council members are Aaron Yea, Alexa Marxsen, Brooke Assman (co-chair), Charlise Falconer, Gypsy Cantwell, Layla Dow (co-chair), Rommiel Malig, Stella Porter, Taylah Cubis and William Patrick.

Members of the youth council are based across the region including at Agnes Water, Gladstone, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands, Burua and Calliope.

Ages of youth councillors span from 15 to 20 years old, with seven of the

10 members still attending school.

Because of this, Gladstone Region Youth Council’s annual term is aligned with the Queensland school year.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the Gladstone Region Youth Council acted as a formal advisory committee to council on youth related matters within the region.

“All councillors and I congratulate the new Gladstone Region Youth Council members and wish them the best of luck and success during 2021,” Cr Burnett said.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“Youth Council members are selected based on their diverse strengths and experiences, knowledge of youth issues and willingness to bring about positive change.

“Following an expression of interest period launched in November 2020, applicants were

interviewed by two of council’s community development officers.

“They were scored against their knowledge of issues faced within the region, their alignment of personal strengths and experiences with the role of a Youth Council member.

“Their creative and critical thinking skills and their ability to commit to the attendance expected of them as Youth Council representatives were also scored against.”

Cr Burnett said Gladstone Region Youth Council members featured a mix of school leaders, house captains, sporting enthusiasts, youth ambassadors and community volunteers.

“Members have already hit the ground running by attending and participating in the 2021 Mayor’s Youth Breakfast and will be invited to participate in other initiatives such as National Volunteer Week, Seniors Week, Mental Health Week and will help in shaping Festival of Summer activities,” Cr Burnett said.

“I look forward to seeing Youth Council members grow into their role and bring about positive change to the community during their tenure.”

Please visit HERE for more information on the 2021 Gladstone Region Youth Council.

More Gladstone Regional Council news:

– CQ initiative aids the homeless to be disaster ready

– Juniors, females step up in Boyne Tannum Hookup success

– $100M more committed to minerals exploration