NAME GAME: Bundy in running for honourable navy ship title

Mayor Jack Dempsey (left) aboard the Royal Australian Navy vessel ADV Cape Inscription at the Port of Bundaberg with LEUT Worboys, Dwayne Butcher, LEUT, Sheppard, commanding officer LCDR Richard Currie, AB Beresford, Cr Tanya McLoughlin and AB Savage.

The Royal Australian Navy has a fleet of nine new vessels and one of the ships may have Bundaberg’s name on it.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey wrote to Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and the Royal Australian Navy late last year requesting one of the new ships be named in honour of the region.

And now he has received a response.

In the response addressed from the Royal Australian Navy’s Vice Admiral Michael Noonan (AO), he thanked the Mayor for his proposing to name the future HMAS ship after Bundaberg.

“The Prime Minister, Minister for Defence and I receive many requests to name new RAN vessels after former ships that have served our country with distinction,” the letter reads.

“This is a notable and a pleasing demonstration of the great respect that communities and ex-service groups have for the RAN.

Vice Admiral Noonan said HMAS Bundaberg I and II served Australia with distinction over the course of their respective commissions.

“It is gratifying that the local community acknowledges the service of both ships in the Bundaberg region,” the letter reads.

“A copy of your request for a future ship to again carry the name Bundaberg has been passed to the RAN’s history section at the Sea Power Centre Australia where it has been registered.

“Reviewing and balancing these requests in an integral part of any naming process and all representation will receive equal consideration.”

HMAS Bundaberg I launched on December 1 1941 and played an active part in the Second World War before arriving at the Port of Bundaberg in 1945.

Continuing the tradition of having a vessel bear Bundaberg’s name, the HMAS Bundaberg II was commissioned on March 3 2007.

Cr Dempsey said he sent the letter to the Defence Minister after receiving requests from local veterans and the Bundaberg RSL sub-branch to name the ship after Bundaberg.

“I‘m pleased the Royal Australian Navy is considering my request to have a future vessel named HMAS Bundaberg,” he said.

“This respect for naval tradition will be welcomed by the Bundaberg Region veterans‘ community and those who served on HMAS Bundaberg I and II.”

The Federal Government previously committed $89 billion towards building nine new Hunter-class frigates as part of the Naval Shipbuilding Plan with some of the vessels already being named.

Designed for maximum versatility and flexibility the new ships will be used across many operations including high-intensity warfare as well as humanitarianism and disaster relief.

