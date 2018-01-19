NAME AND SHAME: Who was caught for drink driving this week

WITH three new people pleading guilty to driving under the influence in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week, it seems the region simply isn't getting the message.

Twenty-year-old Michele Rio Leuci topped the list this week with a hefty reading of .154.

Leuci was pulled over by police along Bevington St, Tannum Sands.

She was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Nicholas Dean Thompson, 20, blew a blood-alcohol content reading of .052 per cent.

He was pulled over by police along Boyne Island Rd, Boyne Island.

Thompson received a $350 fine and a one-month disqualification.

Sixty-four-year-old Dale Michael Blackwell was fined $500 and disqualified for one month after returning a reading of .08 per cent.

He was stopped by police along Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands.