Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

NAME AND SHAME: Who was caught for drink driving this week

File photo.
File photo. Luka Kauzlaric
Sarah Steger
by

WITH three new people pleading guilty to driving under the influence in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week, it seems the region simply isn't getting the message.

Twenty-year-old Michele Rio Leuci topped the list this week with a hefty reading of .154.

Leuci was pulled over by police along Bevington St, Tannum Sands.

She was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Nicholas Dean Thompson, 20, blew a blood-alcohol content reading of .052 per cent.

He was pulled over by police along Boyne Island Rd, Boyne Island.

Thompson received a $350 fine and a one-month disqualification.

Sixty-four-year-old Dale Michael Blackwell was fined $500 and disqualified for one month after returning a reading of .08 per cent.

He was stopped by police along Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands.

Related Items

Topics:  crime drink driving gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court police

Gladstone Observer
GALLERY: SUNfest showcase shows off our kids' talent

GALLERY: SUNfest showcase shows off our kids' talent

The council's 12-day children's festival concludes tomorrow morning.

Stunning revelations in William Tyrrell case

William Tyrrell’s paternal biological grandmother has spoken to news.com.au. Picture: Supplied

New information has been shared about the disappearance of William Tyrrell

Coffee with a Cop a hot favourite with Gladstone residents

MEET 'N' GREET: Coffee with a Cop at Muffin Break in Gladstone was well attended yesterday.

Gladstone Police officers yesterday came out in force for the event.

Island campgrounds to be closed for wildlife protection

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Camping will be off limits for two months at Lady Musgrave and North West Islands.

The temporary closures will help maximise hatchlings' survival.

Local Partners