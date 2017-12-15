NAME AND SHAME: Who got caught for drink driving this week

FIVE people pleaded guilty for driving under the influence in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

19-year-old Kyle John McKay was pulled over by police at Kirkwood Rd, Gladstone.

After returning a positive blood alcohol content reading of .131 per cent, McKay was fined a $750 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Thomas Graeme Robertson, 23, blew a blood alcohol content reading of .035 per cent after he was intercepted by police at Dixon Dr, Gladstone.

Robertson was fined $350 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

24-year-old Ashley Robert Shaw was stopped by police at Cairncross St, Gladstone and was disqualified from driving for 10 months after he returned a blood alcohol content reading of .124 per cent.

Shaw was fined $650.

Samuel Marcus Eade, 26, blew a blood alcohol content reading of .146 per cent after being intercepted by police at Kirkwood Rd, Gladstone.

He was disqualified for seven months and fined $750.

58-year-old Frances May Hughes was pulled over by police along Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone and returned a blood alcohol content reading of .083.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.