NAME AND SHAME: Who got caught for drink driving this week

Police breath testing drink driver. 07 October 2016
Police breath testing drink driver. 07 October 2016 Trevor Veale
Sarah Steger
by

FIVE people pleaded guilty for driving under the influence in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

19-year-old Kyle John McKay was pulled over by police at Kirkwood Rd, Gladstone.

After returning a positive blood alcohol content reading of .131 per cent, McKay was fined a $750 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Thomas Graeme Robertson, 23, blew a blood alcohol content reading of .035 per cent after he was intercepted by police at Dixon Dr, Gladstone.

Robertson was fined $350 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

24-year-old Ashley Robert Shaw was stopped by police at Cairncross St, Gladstone and was disqualified from driving for 10 months after he returned a blood alcohol content reading of .124 per cent.

Shaw was fined $650.

Samuel Marcus Eade, 26, blew a blood alcohol content reading of .146 per cent after being intercepted by police at Kirkwood Rd, Gladstone.

He was disqualified for seven months and fined $750.

58-year-old Frances May Hughes was pulled over by police along Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone and returned a blood alcohol content reading of .083.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Gladstone Observer
