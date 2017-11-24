Menu
NAME AND SHAME: Who got behind the wheel drunk

Sarah Steger
by

THREE people have been found guilty of driving under the influence in Gladstone this week.

25-year-old Jacob Samuel Sims was pulled over by police at Palm Dr in Gladstone.

After returning a positive blood alcohol content reading of .094 per cent, Sims was fined a $1200 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Daniel James Cannon, 53, blew a blood alcohol content reading of .057 per cent after he was intercepted by police at Benaraby on the Bruce Highway.

Cannon was fined $350 and his licence was disqualified for one month.

39-year-old Danny James Cusack was stopped by police at Dawson Highway, Calliope and was disqualified from driving for three months after he returned a blood alcohol content reading of .131 per cent.

Cusack was fines $750.

Topics:  drink driving gladstone magistrates court name and shame

Gladstone Observer
