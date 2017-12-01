NAME AND SHAME: This week's bloody idiots

FOUR people pleaded guilty for driving under the influence in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

19-year-old Christopher Edward Hofstetter was pulled over by police at Enterprise St, Norville.

After returning a positive blood alcohol content reading of .056 per cent, Hofstetter was fined a $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Mitchell John Webster, 20, blew a blood alcohol content reading of .027 per cent after he was intercepted by police at Philip St, Gladstone.

Webster was fined $350 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

41-year-old Matthew Dean Powell was stopped by police at Chapple Court, Boyne Island and was disqualified from driving for six months after he returned a blood alcohol content reading of .159 per cent.

Powell was fined $2500.

Maxwell Leslie Assman, 38, blew a blood alcohol content reading of .15 per cent after being intercepted by police at Melbourne Court, Calliope.

He was disqualified for nine months and fined $1500.