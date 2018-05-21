NAME & SHAME: RACQ wants you to identify CQ's worst roads

NAME & SHAME: The RACQ wants your help in calling out Central Queensland's worst roads.

QUEENSLAND'S peak motoring body wants drivers to help it identify Central Queensland's most dangerous roads.

The RACQ yesterday launched its Unroadworthy Roads Survey for 2018.

The survey is aimed at giving the RACQ the ammunition it needs to lobby local, state and federal governments for upgrades to specific roads.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the survey was a quick and easy way for motorists to voice their concerns.

"Whether it's a road that's full of potholes, is narrow, lacks overtaking lanes or markings, or is the first to go under when it rains - we need your help in pinpointing it," Ms Ross said.

"We'll then use these results to lobby local, state and federal governments to prioritise funding to upgrade and maintain these roads.

"Last time we ran our survey, more than 400 sub-standard roads were identified across the state."

Ms Ross said drivers had already helped to get funding improvements for the Dawson and Capricorn highways.

"We all deserve to have a say on where we want our rates and taxes spent - but we can't get the roads fixed if we don't know where they are," she said.

Go to racq.com/badroads to take part in the survey.

Entries close at 11.59pm on June 18. Entrants also go into the running to win one of two $250 EFTPOS gift cards.