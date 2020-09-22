Menu
A number of motorists front court on a regular basis for driving without a licence.
Crime

NAME AND SHAME: Motorists driving around unlicensed

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Multiple motorists have been convicted for unlicensed driving already this week.

They pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Trevor James Raby, 42, was pulled over on the Bruce Highway at Ambrose on September 4 at 5.50pm for speeding.

Checks on his licence showed he was previously been disqualified for drink driving and hadn’t renewed his licence.

He was also required to have an interlock fitted to his car and he did not have one.

Raby told police he didn’t have an interlock because it cost more than $2000 and he couldn’t afford it.

Raby was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Jo-Anne Lee Ebner was unlicensed due to a SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Registry) suspension.

She was pulled over on Wistari St, Clinton on August 22 at 1.40pm.

Ebney had been driving her daughter to a friend’s house.

Her defence said the SPER suspension was due to someone else being caught speeding in her car and her missing the notification when she moved address and forgot to update it.

She was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

