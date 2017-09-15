NAME AND SHAME: Local drink drivers appear in magistrates court

SEVEN people have been found guilty of driving under the influence in Gladstone this week.

42-year-old Antionette Murphy was pulled over by police at Castle Tower Tce in Gladstone.

After returning a positive blood alcohol content reading of .075%, Murphy was fined a $350 and was disqualified from the roads for one month.

Andrew L'estrange, 45, blew a blood alcohol content reading of .058 after he was intercepted by police at Bororen on the Bruce Hwy.

L'estrange was fined $350 and his licence was disqualified for one month.

36-year-old Gordon Kokoma was stopped by police at William St, Gladstone and was disqualified from driving for one month after he returned a blood alcohol content reading of .077.

Kokoma was penalised $350 and had his license disqualified for one month.

Jason Wyatt, 25, was pulled over by police at Haddock Dr in Gladstone and blew a blood alcohol content reading of .031.

Wyatt will have to pay $550 and cannot use his drivers license for the next four months.

23-year-old Casey McGowan was intercepted by police on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby and was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $550 after returning a positive blood alcohol content reading of .075.

Sean Miller, 49, was fined $650 and suspended from driving for three months after he recorded a blood alcohol content reading of .102 at Dawson Hwy, Gladstone.

Last on this week's lengthy list was 41-year-old Sharmayne James.

James blew a .05 at Flinders St, Gladstone. She was fined $350 and cannot drive for the next month.