25°
News

NAME AND SHAME: Here's this week's list of drink drivers

Sarah Steger
| 15th Jul 2017 2:11 PM
In the past week, six drink drivers appeared in Gladstone court.
In the past week, six drink drivers appeared in Gladstone court. Jesper Wittorff

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SIX people have been found guilty of driving under the influence in Gladstone this week.

25-year-old Aquona-Lee Fisher was pulled over by police at Auckland St in Gladstone.

After returning a positive blood alcohol content reading of .083%, Fisher was fined a whopping $750.

On top of that, Fisher's license has been suspended for two years.

Paul Carroll, 42, blew an astounding blood alcohol content reading of .165 after he was intercepted by police in South Brisbane.

MORE | News

>> 'Suspicious device': Homemade explosive sent for testing

>> Woman lights boyfriend's car on fire, smashes work car

Mr Carroll was fined $1600 and his licence was disqualified for one year.

75-year-old Kenneth Cawthray was stopped by police at Bates Rd at Bororen and was disqualified from driving for one month after he returned a blood alcohol content reading of .054.

Mr Cawthray was penalised $350.

Geoffrey Darvell, 55, was pulled over by police at Taragoola Rd at Calliope and blew an impressive blood alcohol content reading of .152.

Mr Darvell will have to pay $1600 and cannot use his drivers license for the next 12 months.

An 18-year-old man names Adam Hawker was intercepted by police at Keppel Ave at Gladstone. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500 after he returned a positive blood alcohol content reading of .081.

You may also be interested in:

UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash at Gladstone Central

When to spot massive US planes over Gladstone tomorrow

Last on this week's lengthy list is Emma Hickmott, 28, who blew a .072 at Drynan Dr at Calliope.

Ms Hickmott was also fined $500 and cannot drive for the next three months.

Another 27-year-old, Dallyn Bishop, had his licence disqualified for three months and was fined $500 after recording a blood alcohol content reading of .09%.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  court drink divers gladstone region name and shame

Woman lights boyfriend's car on fire, smashes work car

Woman lights boyfriend's car on fire, smashes work car

A GLADSTONE man has discovered hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, after his girlfriend unleashed a world of hurt on two of his cars.

'SUSPICIOUS DEVICE': Homemade explosive sent for testing

Auckland St was closed between Walsh and Bonar St last night after a suspicious device was discovered in a lane way behind Auckland St.

Suspicious device behind two controlled explosions under investigation

UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash at Gladstone Central

Three-car collision at corner of Tank and Scenery Street

VIDEO: Three-car collision at corner of Tank and Scenery Street

The prices that will never be repeated

For Sale sign

Only five out of 19 lots remain at the Chapple St Business Park

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

WHEN 13 Reasons Why wound up its first season, the ending raised the question, how in the world could you create a season two?

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Today host Lisa Wilkinson breaks her arm in a shower in Italy

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

Best of Both Worlds!!!

111 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers from...

This stunning home is one of Gladstone's best kept secrets. Featuring 12.3 private acres (4.92 hectares), this hilltop hideaway provides the best of both worlds...

Enviable Location and Lifestyle with a Quality Family Home

23 Wyndam Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 4 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this exceptional property. Perfectly situated on a generous and well maintained landscaped 900m2...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $185,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

BIG HOUSE, BIG SHED, BIG POOL, BIG VIEWS GET HERE QUICK!

21 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 4 $499,000

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different? Do you need a property that has the 3 "must have" features - Family sized home, Shed & Pool? Are you...

GET LOSE IN SERENITY - BEAUTIFUL RURAL HOME - LIVE MIRIAM VALE/PLAY AGNES WATERS

13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale 4677

House 4 2 5 $430,000

If you have been looking for the ideal home and property look no further - this property is situated at 13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale on 2.3 hectares of land. With...

IF LOW MAINTENANCE IS WHAT YOU&#39;RE AFTER, THEN LOOK NO FURTHER!

18 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A great combination of quality and functionality has been incorporated into this generously sized modern lowset brick home which offers excellent family...

Gladstone&#39;s Best Location At Over $300,000 Under Cost!

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Fully Renovated - Central Location

2/8 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

This solid apartment in the city centre would be the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance...

Fully Renovated - Central Location

6/8 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 1 1 $120,000

This solid apartment in the city centre would be the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance...

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN A POPULAR SUBURB!

44 Venus Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for your first home or an entry level investment? Look no further! This lowset, brick home is situated in the popular suburb of Telina. Only a...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!