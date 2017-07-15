NAME AND SHAME: Here's this week's list of drink drivers

In the past week, six drink drivers appeared in Gladstone court.

SIX people have been found guilty of driving under the influence in Gladstone this week.

25-year-old Aquona-Lee Fisher was pulled over by police at Auckland St in Gladstone.

After returning a positive blood alcohol content reading of .083%, Fisher was fined a whopping $750.

On top of that, Fisher's license has been suspended for two years.

Paul Carroll, 42, blew an astounding blood alcohol content reading of .165 after he was intercepted by police in South Brisbane.

Mr Carroll was fined $1600 and his licence was disqualified for one year.

75-year-old Kenneth Cawthray was stopped by police at Bates Rd at Bororen and was disqualified from driving for one month after he returned a blood alcohol content reading of .054.

Mr Cawthray was penalised $350.

Geoffrey Darvell, 55, was pulled over by police at Taragoola Rd at Calliope and blew an impressive blood alcohol content reading of .152.

Mr Darvell will have to pay $1600 and cannot use his drivers license for the next 12 months.

An 18-year-old man names Adam Hawker was intercepted by police at Keppel Ave at Gladstone. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500 after he returned a positive blood alcohol content reading of .081.

Last on this week's lengthy list is Emma Hickmott, 28, who blew a .072 at Drynan Dr at Calliope.

Ms Hickmott was also fined $500 and cannot drive for the next three months.

Another 27-year-old, Dallyn Bishop, had his licence disqualified for three months and was fined $500 after recording a blood alcohol content reading of .09%.