NAME AND SHAME: Driver loses licence for helping mate

Benjamin Michael Smith, 19, pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A drunk man doing his mate a favour ended up losing his licence for five months.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Smith’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

Gladstone police were conducting patrols on the Dawson Highway, West Gladstone when they observed a Ford Falcon driving extremely slowly on April 17, around 10.35pm.

Police followed the vehicle and subsequently intercepted it on Grayson St, West Gladstone.

Police observed Smith to be the sole occupant of the vehicle and when question he stated he had given his friend a lift to the nightclub and was returning his vehicle.

Smith also stated he had consumed one beer that night and submitted to a roadside breath test which was required to return 0 reading due to conditions on his licence.

Smith was detained and transported to the Gladstone police station for further testing.

When questioned further, Smith stated he had consumed about six vodka cruisers and two mid-strength beers since 6pm that night after drinking with his friend.

Smith stated he felt fine to drive his friend to the nightclub on Goondoon St and did not believe his driving ability had been impaired by alcohol at all.

Smith had blood-alcohol content reading of .114.

Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne disqualified Smith from driving for five months and fined him $750.

