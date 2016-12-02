NAME AND SHAME: Drink drivers caught on Gladstone roads

SEVEN drink drivers were busted on Gladstone region roads this week, with the highest reading more than four times the legal limit.

Karl Scott Pershouse was driving along Glen Eden Dr when police intercepted him. Pershouse, 30 returned a reading of .234%, and was fined $1400, and will spend 12-months without his license. Katrina Boyes, 39, returned a reading .106% when pulled over along Kakadu Way.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months. Karen Leanne Austin, 36, returned a reading of .089% when pulled over along Hopper Rd. She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Pulled over along Dawson Rd, Elizabeth Adeline Armstrong returned a reading of .09%. She was fined $600 and lost her license for three months.

Barry Lloyd Woodall, 58 was pulled over along the Dawson Hwy at Calliope when he returned a reading of .059%.

Andy Charles Melsham, 28 was driving on Blain Dr when he was intercepted by police. His .053% reading resulted in a $600 fine and a three-month disqualification of his license.

And lastly, 40-year-old James Edward Reeves was driving in Barney St when police intercepted him. He returned a reading of .029%, was fined $550 and disqualified for three months.