NAME AND SHAME: And the Bloody Idiot of Week is...

THIS week, four people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone.

Mark Christopher Barr, 49 blew a reading of .139 per cent along Penda Ave and was fined $750. He was dis-

qualified for three months.

Thomas Boyle, 22, returned a blood alcohol content reading of .094 per cent after his left wheel blew out, causing his Nissan Patrol to roll at Bajool.

He told police he had drunk 10 cans of VB the night before but nothing that morning. He was fined $400 and disqualified for three months.

Todd Ian Cousins, 39, returned a reading of .059 at Bororen.

He was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

But the Bloody Idiot of the Week was Daniel Robert Grahame, 55.

Grahame was pulled over by police at Raglan and told officers he was "done" after drinking 12 cans of beer for in the past 12 hours.

He blew a reading of .143 per cent, was fined $750 and disqualified for three months.