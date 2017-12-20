Menu
Name and Shame: 7 people on this week's Bloody Idiot list

SEVEN people have made it onto this week's shame files, caught drink driving, risking their own and other's lives.

Steven John Neill, 36 was caught with a blood alcohol reading of 0.94. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Murphy Wayne Hitchens, 23 was fined $550 and disqualified for four months after being caught on 0.04.

John Malahoff, 65 blew 0.152. He is off the roads for nine months and $1100 poorer for his effort.

Tara Louise Kilpatrick, 30 blew 0.093, was fined $500 and lost her licence for a month.

Dean Francis Baron, 46 lost his licence for a month after being caught with 0.06 BAC and fined $350.

Almost topping the list was Ricky James Allen, 29 who copped a $1050 fine for blowing 0.156. He was disqualified for ix months.

But this week's Biggest Bloody Idiot was Brendan James Nichols, 30 who blew 0.185 and copped a $1300 fine. Nichols will be looking for a lift for the next 15 months.

Topics:  drink driving name and shame police

