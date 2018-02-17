Menu
NAME & SHAME: Four people drive drunk and land in court

NOT ON: Four people pleaded guilty to drink driving at Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.
Sarah Steger
FOUR people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

Judith Ann Haupt, 56, had the highest blood-alcohol content of the four.

Haupt's .296 per cent reading earned her a $1500 fine and a 15-month licence disqualification.

She had been intercepted by police while driving on Morris Ave at Calliope.

Craig McClure's blood- alcohol reading of .083 at Sun Valley Rd was next on the list.

The offence resulted in a $500 fine and three-month licence disqualification for the 55-year-old.

Amos Ian Diver, 28, was pulled over on the Dawson Highway at Moura when he recorded a blood-alcohol content of .079.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Finally, a reading of .066 per cent at Morris Ave resulted in a one-month disqualification and a $350 fine for 42-year-old Gregory John Watkins.

