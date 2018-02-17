NAME & SHAME: Four people drive drunk and land in court

FOUR people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.
Judith Ann Haupt, 56, had the highest blood-alcohol content of the four.
Haupt's .296 per cent reading earned her a $1500 fine and a 15-month licence disqualification.
She had been intercepted by police while driving on Morris Ave at Calliope.
Craig McClure's blood- alcohol reading of .083 at Sun Valley Rd was next on the list.
The offence resulted in a $500 fine and three-month licence disqualification for the 55-year-old.
Amos Ian Diver, 28, was pulled over on the Dawson Highway at Moura when he recorded a blood-alcohol content of .079.
He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.
Finally, a reading of .066 per cent at Morris Ave resulted in a one-month disqualification and a $350 fine for 42-year-old Gregory John Watkins.