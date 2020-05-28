Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two naked and malnourished teenagers were found by police locked in a room in Brisbane on Wednesday. Picture: File image
Two naked and malnourished teenagers were found by police locked in a room in Brisbane on Wednesday. Picture: File image
News

Naked teens found locked in room

28th May 2020 4:41 AM

Two teenagers are in hospital after being found naked and malnourished in a locked room in a house in Brisbane where were a dead body was also discovered.

Police officers arrived at the property on Midson Street in Stafford in the city's north at 7am on Wednesday.

They were responding to reports of the sudden death of a man and found the 49-year-old's body inside.

But while in the home, it's understood officers heard noises coming from a locked bedroom and found two men aged 17 and 19 inside.

They were living in squalid conditions, naked and underweight. According to Nine News, the pair suffer from intellectual disabilities.

Paramedics assessed the pair at the scene and they were transported to Prince Charles Hospital.

Their current conditions cannot be confirmed.

Queensland's Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer described the incident as "horrific".

"Hearing about events like this in our community is never easy," Ms Farmer said.

"My thoughts are with these two young men who are getting the support and care they need."

Queensland Police declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the young men.

It would only say that the older man's death is not believed to be suspicious, but they will wait on the results of a post-mortem examination.

Originally published as Naked teens found locked in room

More Stories

brisbane editors picks naked teens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone region markets plan to return

        premium_icon Gladstone region markets plan to return

        Whats On Here’s your guide to when you can expect your favourite markets around the region to start back up, with one returning this weekend.

        Magistrate’s sentence reduces man to tears

        premium_icon Magistrate’s sentence reduces man to tears

        Crime The drug offender was assured the tears were being wasted.

        What's happening for the Bridge to Botanic in 2020?

        premium_icon What's happening for the Bridge to Botanic in 2020?

        News Here's everything you need to know on how to get pounding the pavement in this...

        Government working to close the gap in our communities

        premium_icon Government working to close the gap in our communities

        News National Reconciliation Week is an opportunity for the Flynn community to learn...