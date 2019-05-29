Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 38-YEAR-OLD man has landed himself in deep water after member of the public saw him enter a boat at the Bundaberg City Marina.
A 38-YEAR-OLD man has landed himself in deep water after member of the public saw him enter a boat at the Bundaberg City Marina. Adam Wratten
Crime

Naked man tasered after arming himself with knives at marina

Geordi Offord
by
29th May 2019 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has landed himself in deep water after members of the public saw him enter a boat at the Bundaberg City Marina.

Approximately 3.10pm yesterday the man could be heard damaging property on the boat where he armed himself with two knives and appeared to be naked.

After he began approaching members of the public he was tasered and restrained by police, before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital for a mental health assessment.

He was charged with one count of going armed to cause fear and one count of entering a premises.

The 38-year-old appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

On the enter premises and commit indictable offence he was sentenced to nine months jail.

On the going armed as to cause fear he was given six months jail.

He will be released on parole on August 29.

bundycourt editors pick
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Straw No More founder shares story at EcoFest

    premium_icon Straw No More founder shares story at EcoFest

    News Straw No More founder Molly Steer will share her story at EcoFest on Sunday

    • 29th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Get your frocks ready for a garden party

    premium_icon Get your frocks ready for a garden party

    News Proceeds from the event will go towards Koolyangarra Kindergarten

    • 29th May 2019 1:02 PM
    BREAKING: Evacuation underway at Gladstone State High School

    BREAKING: Evacuation underway at Gladstone State High School

    News Queensland Police are responding to reports of a threat.

    • 29th May 2019 12:57 PM
    Woman filming 'gross' street act attacked by girlfriend

    premium_icon Woman filming 'gross' street act attacked by girlfriend

    News "You should have accepted other people would see

    • 29th May 2019 12:49 PM