Naked man nabbed police car

A MAN who led police on a 20-hour car chase across the Gold Coast was naked when he stole a police vehicle from a crash scene six years earlier, a court was told.

Cameron Scott Noad, 32, also threatened a shop attendant with a screw driver in an attempt to get a free pizza.

Noad pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to eight charges including attempted robbery, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful exposure.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy told the court Noad was seen naked at a crash scene in Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast on November 30, 2013.

She said Noad jumped into the driver's seat and when police tried to get him he told them to "f*** you, pig".

Ms Guy said Noad drove off and later crashed the car. He then ran into a restaurant still naked.

Three years later, on May 18, 2016, Noad was near the Broadbeach Pizza Hut when he threatened a worker if he did not give him pizza.

"He pulled out a screw driver and threatened to put it thorough his eye and then pulled out pliers and said he was 'not f***ing around'," Ms Guy said.

Cameron Scott Noad, 32, led police on a 20-hour car chase. Picture: Facebook

Ms Guy said the pizza worker managed to lock himself in the shop. Noad then turned on a nearby takeaway delivery driver who ran off down the street.

Noad went on to steal a box of chocolates from a nearby service station.

Last July, Noad took police on a 20-hour chase around the Gold Coast, the court was told. The chase started in Southport, went to Mermaid Waters and only ended when police deployed spikes in Surfers Paradise. He was sentenced to 12 months prison and two years probation for that crime.

Defence barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Noad had significant struggles with mental health issues and was trying to remain drug free.

For the 2013 car theft and 2016 attempted robberies, Noad was yesterday sentenced him to two-and-a-half years prison with immediate parole release.

Judge Katherine McGinness took into account Noad had already spent a year behind bars.

"Your inability to company with your medication has not assisted at all and your taking of drugs has not assisted at all," she said.

"That is why the community has to put up with your committing offences that are upsetting and scary to people that are going about their business."

Noad will not be released as his parole in relation to other matters had been revoked.