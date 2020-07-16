Naked backpacker climbs onto roof of caravan

"CHEERS and catcalls" egged on a rowdy Irish backpacker who scaled a caravan naked and in broad daylight.

James Foy, 21, had been drinking among a large group of fellow Gatton Caravan Park tenants when he took festivities to a new level, stripping naked and ascending to the roof of a caravan.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police had received complaints about 12.30pm on April 26 relating to a disturbance at the Gatton Caravan Park.

"They advised police a number of tenants had been drinking and gathering in groups and police had subsequently attended," Sgt Windsor said.

"Management complained that one of the tenants had been seen to strip naked, exposing his penis and genitalia."

The court heard Foy had climbed onto the roof of a caravan, exposing himself further to other residents.

"This was done to the cheers and catcalls of his fellow revellers however to the disgruntlement of management," Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard police tracked down Foy on May 3, 1.20am at the caravan park.

"He was detained and extremely drunk when police ultimately did come up to see him," Sgt Windsor said.

"He was remorseful for his actions and was issued a notice to appear."

Duty lawyer James Ryan said Foy had only "vague recollections" of what took place on April 26.

"He is definitely remorseful and embarrassed to be here," Mr Ryan said.

"He is currently in a bit of a limbo trying to sort out flights home … It's difficult to organise."

Appearing in court with no criminal history, Foy pleaded guilty to wilful exposure.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Foy she knew he had sent in a letter to the court pleading guilty.

"I do note this is a very early plea," she said.

She fined Foy $200 and did not record a conviction.

