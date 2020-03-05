‘Naive’ mum takes friend’s son’s ritalin

BCM News 5/4/06 Ritalin, similar to that used by students at Narangba Valley State High School picGiulioSaggin

BCM News 5/4/06 Ritalin, similar to that used by students at Narangba Valley State High School picGiulioSaggin

A CALLIOPE mum who used her friend’s son’s Ritalin script didn’t realise there was an issue with trading medication, a court was told.

Kalika Kharleesi Hempel, 40, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrate’s court to drug driving, possess utensils, possess dangerous drugs, fraud, failure to appear, breach of bail and two counts of possess tainted property.

She pleaded not guilty to two counts of enter dwelling and commit indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said that on November 24, 2018, a Benaraby home had a window smashed and a TV, vacuum cleaner, jewellery, laptop, alcohol, mobile phones and other items taken.

On December 26 owners of a Calliope home found a screen window removed and a Ritalin script belonging to the property owner’s son taken.

Mr Boyd said in a search warrant conducted at Hempel’s address on December 30 police discovered the missing TV, vacuum cleaner, jewellery and an empty bottle of Ritalin.

He said Hempel told police she was friends with the owner of the Calliope property and her friend had given her the Ritalin.

She said she would trade medication with friends all the time.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client had a “cavalier” attitude towards prescription medication.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale told Hempel she had been “naive” and needed to set an example for her children.

Hempel was sentenced to three months imprisonment immediately suspended, 12 months probation, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $550 for drug driving and $250 for breach of bail. A conviction was recorded.