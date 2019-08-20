Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A nail was found in a punnet of strawberries in South Australia. Source: Nine News.
A nail was found in a punnet of strawberries in South Australia. Source: Nine News.
News

Nail found in punnet of strawberries

20th Aug 2019 4:05 PM

A nail has been found in a punnet of strawberries purchased at a store north of Adelaide.

Both the packaging and the nail are being forensically examined.

Police have not ruled out accidental contamination and say no other strawberries at the same location were found to contain foreign objects.

The strawberries were purchased in Gawler on August 15 but there have been no reports of similar incidents.

The woman who found the nail told Nine News that she hadn't noticed the nail when she cut up the strawberries for her smoothie and only found it later when she noticed something shiny.

 

A nail found in a punnet of strawberries in South Australia. Source: Nine News.
A nail found in a punnet of strawberries in South Australia. Source: Nine News.

 

In 2018, Australian strawberry growers were rocked as police across the country investigated more than 100 reports of their fruit being contaminated with needles and other objects.

Many of the reports were found to be fake or copycat incidents but the scare prompted the federal government to rush through tougher penalties for so-called "food terrorists".

A 50-year-old woman, who was a former farm employee allegedly motivated by revenge, was later charged with seven counts of contamination of goods with intent to cause economic loss.

The industry also received a $1 million relief package, including $350,000 to invest in tamper-proof containers, marketing and training.

More Stories

editors picks south australia strawberries

Top Stories

    'Get off it': Mum hid bong from children but not police

    premium_icon 'Get off it': Mum hid bong from children but not police

    News A GLADSTONE woman who told police she hid her bong from her children after police found it in a search warrant has been ordered to complete probation.

    Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    premium_icon Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    Politics Some members of Queensland Labor are pushing for a decision.

    Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    premium_icon Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    Crime The 26-year-old escaped from police custody at Rockhampton Hospital

    Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    premium_icon Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    News The development has been in the pipeline for years.