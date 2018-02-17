NAIF's four-month investment blitz needed to reach targets

FUNDING: Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj, pictured years before the State Government controversially promised to veto Adani's application for funding via the NAIF.

FUNDING: Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj, pictured years before the State Government controversially promised to veto Adani's application for funding via the NAIF. Chris Lees

THE Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility is on track to splash up to $2.5billion within the next four months to achieve its key indicators for 2017.

A spokesperson said NAIF could hit performance indicators, which include approving three to five investment decisions by the end of the financial year.

The NAIF board has 13 projects in due diligence, including five in Queensland.

In the 18 months since it was launched, NAIF spent $16.8million of the $5billion fund on a Western Australian project.

NAIF has been criticised for its lack of investment so far.

A spokesperson said infrastructure investment "takes time".

"Ernst and Young have provided independent analysis of timing of government procured infrastructure projects and it demonstrates that it can take two to three years to move from being a concept, through to financial close and even longer for proponent-led and higher risk projects such as NAIF is assessing," the spokesperson said.

The fund has been touted by Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Rockhampton-based Nationals senator Matt Canavan.

They said it could help get proposed Gladstone projects off the ground.

The fund was under fire earlier this month from members of the Labor Party for only approving funding for a project in 1000 days.