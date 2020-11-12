Menu
Paul McCarthy and Adam, Vanessa Gregory and Lottie, and Lottie Yoren and Harry at the NAIDOC Week barbecue lunch
Community

NAIDOC celebrations for the next generation

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 1:04 PM
LITTLE Lottie was surrounded by lots of first cousins when she attended her first NAIDOC function on Tuesday.

She joined her mother and namesake Aunt Lottie at a barbecue lunch held at the Gumbi Gumbi health centre.

Smaller events are taking place around the region this week, but the usual NAIDOC Week March and festival have both been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Ross, Annette Dudley, Carol Ross, Walili Hatfield, Nicki Johnson and James Mundy attended the flag raising ceremony which began Rockhamptons NAIDOC Week celebrations on Sunday
“It’s especially hard for indigenous people this year because coming together is a big thing,” Vanessa Gregory said.

“Family is a massive thing for us; it’s always been our way.”

Ms Gregory said she was optimistic for the future for her daughter and other family members, that they would have something more to celebrate each year.

For Gooreng Gooreng woman, Jacqui Johnson, NAIDOC Week was an opportunity to travel from her home in Gladstone to celebrate with old friends.

Aunty Jacqui Johnson makes new friends at the NAIDOC Week barbecue lunch
She was delighted to catch up with the new babies.

“Things are improving over the decades and we’ve got something to celebrate during NAIDOC Week,” she said.

“It’s good to see all these different organisations helping our people.”

naidoc celebrations naidoc week 2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

