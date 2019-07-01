NAIDOC activities to kick off this week

NAIDOC celebrations are on again, with activities for everyone to enjoy and learn from, this year running from July 7-14.

The theme for NAIDOC 2019 this year is Voice, Treaty, Truth - Let's work together for a shared future.

The three key words of Voice, Treaty, Truth were key elements to reforms that represent the unified position of First Nations Australians.

NAIDOC coordinator Gay Sirriss said the week was about seeing everyone enjoy themselves and what it means to be First Nations people of Australia.

"The theme of Voice is about our language being 65,000 years old and the first language of Australia,” Gay said.

"The Treaty is what we are aspiring to have in Australia with a document that shares First Nation goals and see us treated as equals.

"With Truth is the need to be told about the history of this country especially at schools as we are only learning certain parts in curriculum when students should learning about local traditional languages.”

One of the highlights of the week is the traditional NAIDOC March and picnic afterwards on July 12.

"Everyone is welcome to the march and the picnic and it's not just for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders,” Gay said.

The official Gladstone launch of NAIDOC 2019 will be at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum from 6pm on July 8.

Phone 49766766 to RSVP by 5pm Wednesday.