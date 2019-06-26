Nagoorin students give back to the community

HOSPITAL stays might not be the most enjoyable experience for most children.

It was this that inspired students at Nagoorin State School to donate $50 worth of colouring books, pens and pencils which were bought with the profits from a seedling sale.

The school runs a project club, made up of Year 3-6 students, with the aim of cultivating vegetable seedlings, succulents and plants grown from cuttings donated to the school.

Students also manufacture beads and other small items, which are all sold at monthly markets in the Boyne Valley.

Teaching principal Nicole Collocott said the project club started this year.

"The original inspiration was we wanted to implement a task that provided students with responsibility, and get them out into the community,” Ms Collocott said.

Parents have responded positively and have been proactive with the project as well.

"They are justifiably proud of what the students are achieving.”

The project club also meets the student's curricular needs, such as the study of a plant's life cycle, and calculating money, percentages and change.

"I think more profoundly (the project also) links to citizenship, belonging to a community and the roles and contributions that each of us can make is invaluable,” Ms Collocott said.

"They have worked very hard for this and it was a big deal for them to see the fruits of their labour.”

Allied Health clinical network manager Stuart Orr was delighted to receive the donation from the school.

"It was noted that they would like to put a bit of sunshine in the lives of the kids who were unwell enough to require admission to Gladstone Hospital,” Mr Orr said. "We were very appreciative - we have a great community out there.”

Gladstone Hospital averages around 1000 admissions to the paediatric ward each year.

The hospital has a nine-bed inpatient ward dedicated to those admissions, where children receive care by a dedicated team.

The colouring pens and books along with various activities were handed over to Mr Orr in a formal presentation at the school last month.

Ms Colcott said the students have already decided who their next recipient will be.

"Their next donation will be to kids' cancer research - it has been such a great thing for the students to do and see.”