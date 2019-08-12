Nadal bloodbath prompts familiar jokes

Rafael Nadal dropped just three games in the final of the Rogers Cup on Monday morning (AEST), sparking suggestions the Big Three of men's tennis have never had it easier.

Nadal nuked Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-0 in a clinic as he took advantage of the absence of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the draw to defend a non-clay title for the first time in his career.

The ease of victory prompted familiar jokes on social media as tennis followers wonder when a legitimate challenger to the three legends will emerge.

what Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer will look like the next time one of them loses to someone other than Djokovic, Nadal, or Federer pic.twitter.com/etAG9EZ2cM — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) August 11, 2019

At least Nadal described the final as "my best match of the week by far" but it was little comfort for Medvedev who lost his second final in as many tournaments after being beaten by Nick Kyrgios in Washington last week.

He spoke before the match about facing Nadal for the first time. "It's extra special," Medvedev said. "I played Novak (Djokovic) and Roger (Federer) a few times. It's different … there is some extra pressure."

This tweet held up well: Rafael Nadal cruises through Montreal, winning 6-3, 6-0 over Daniil Medvedev in the final.



The Big 3 have never had it easier. It's 2019. Discuss. https://t.co/HzKuO2eDf1 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 11, 2019

Nadal is just brutalizing Medvedev. Look I gotta be honest, men’s tennis is getting pretty boring. Can somebody from the next generation take the big three on please? #CoupeRogers — Sean Kent (@seankent) August 11, 2019

Players with 3 titles in 2019:



Djokovic -- Aus Open, Madrid, Wimbledon

Nadal -- Rome, Roland Garros, Montreal

Federer -- Dubai, Miami, Halle

Thiem -- Indian Wells, Barcelona, Kitzbuhel



Yes, your ATP Top 4. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 11, 2019