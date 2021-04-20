Nabbed driver ‘could not afford’ interlock device

Vadi Patrice Rogan, who told police she could not afford a car interlock device, despite her legal obligation to have one, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Vadi Patrice Rogan, who told police she could not afford a car interlock device, despite her legal obligation to have one, appeared in court on Tuesday.

A woman told police she could not afford an interlock device for her car, despite her legal obligation to have one.

Vadi Patrice Rogan, 48, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving a car other than allowed under an interlock condition.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Rogan’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Police were conducting mobile speed patrols on the Bruce Hwy, Colosseum, on March 25 about 10.40am, when they clocked a Ford wagon exceeding the speed limit.

Police spoke to Rogan, who was the driver, and checks on her licence revealed she was subject to interlock conditions in Queensland.

Rogan had previously been convicted of drink-driving and failing to drive a vehicle with an interlock fitted in Gladstone Magistrates Court last July, and was disqualified for six months.

At the end of that period she was subject to the interlock program from January 13, 2021, until January 12, 2023.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The interlock program forced Rogan to nominate a car which must be fitted with the interlock if she was to drive during the two-year period, unless an exemption was granted.

Police observed no interlock fitted to Rogan’s car and she openly admitted she did not have one fitted.

Rogan further stated she was going to get an exemption because she could not afford to pay for an interlock, however, she never got the exemption.

Rogan said she was on her way home from Newcastle where she had recently visited her newborn grandchild when police intercepted her.

She was issued a notice to appear in court and a speeding ticket for travelling 114 kmh in a 100 kmh zone.

In court, Rogan was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for six months.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Bender after break-up leads to drink-driving offence

– ‘Got it for $1000’: Drug offender’s cocky claim

– Macca’s run lands Gladstone woman in strife