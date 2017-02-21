Grim future for Gladstone shopper, worst in the state

SPENDING DOWN: Gladstone residents are holding onto their money.

THE inaugural NAB Customer Spending Behaviours report hasn't delivered good news for Gladstone.

The report, which tracks consumption-based spending for National Australia Bank customers only, returned a negative growth figure for Gladstone in Queensland between Quarter 4, 2015 to Quarter 4, 2016.

Gladstone had a growth figure of -3.7%, a disappointing figure considering the Queensland average for regional areas was 2.9%.

Surprisingly, Mount Larcom, only 30km up the road, had a whopping growth figure of 18.7%.

The average monthly spend for regional Queensland was $1974, while the figure for the Brisbane greater metropolitan area was $2070.

The report notes that spending statistics do not include spending on government services, tax payments, direct to public manufacturers, mortgage and other credit facility repayments.

Customer spending is based on where the customer lives which may or may not be where the actual spending activity occurs.

Spending includes both online and offline transactions and transaction data may include EFTPOS, Credit Card, BPAY, Bank Transfers, Direct Debits and Paypal services.