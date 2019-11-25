Mystery three-storey Clinton home hits the market without price tag

The three-storey home at 30 Wivenhoe Dr is an 80s build which has been "immaculately" preserved according to Ray White Gladstone property specialist Melissa O'Donovan.

MYSTERY surrounds a beautiful Clinton home recently listed for sale with no set price tag hanging over the property.

The owners of the property have not settled on a specific price to sell however are accepting all formers offers, according to Mrs O’Donovan.

“The owners are very motivated to sell, however, due to the uniqueness of the property it is very difficult to put a price on it,” she said.

“It is a massive home, mainly catering for families or those who like to entertain.

“It is very private also, at the top of a driveway at the end of a cul-de-sac.”

Mrs O’Donovan said the property provided a separate living space for children or an exclusive area for visitors.

“The downstairs area boasts a large living area and a games room, plus a fifth built-in bedroom,” she said.

“If you take the stairs to the main level of living, you will see the polished timber flooring throughout this area creates a sense of warmth.

“The spacious open plan living works a treat. The large timber kitchen is positioned at the rear of the home overlooking the pool and entertainment areas.

“There is an office on this level as well as the laundry and powder room facilities. The front timber veranda takes in the views of the surrounding area and beyond.”

The top level of this home features four bedroom including a master with a walk-in robe and ensuite.

“The outdoor space of this home has been well thought out for the family who likes to entertain,” Mrs O’Donovan said.

“There are two outdoor gazebo areas. One with storage, a sink and meal preparation area.

“There is also a fenced off area which is great for pets and includes a cubby house with views.”

For inquiries contact Mrs O’Donovan on 0409 447 768.