Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter airlifted a man from St Lawrence after he was found bloodied near train tracks.
RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter airlifted a man from St Lawrence after he was found bloodied near train tracks. RACQ CQ Rescue
Crime

Mystery surrounds man found bloodied in St Lawrence

Ashley Pillhofer
by
28th Jun 2019 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE do not know how a 38-year-old Cannonvale man ended up lying surrounded by his own blood on a St Lawrence street with severe internal injuries.

The unidentified man is in a critical but stable condition, fighting for life at a Townsville hospital after an eight hour rescue mission conducted by RACQ CQ Rescue.

A statement from the helicopter rescue crew which responded to the "freak incident" said when crews arrived the man was in an "altered state of consciousness" with serious head and internal injuries.

Today, police confirmed there was no evidence to support the injuries were caused by any sort of vehicle hitting the man.

But that leaves the question, what happened?

Police have appealed for public information of how the man sustained critical injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Queensland Police said the 38-year-old was located on the side of the road in Railway Parade, near a large fig tree around 3.40pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed how the man was injured or who has any information which could assist with this investigation should contact police and quote reference number QP1901228018.

More Stories

crime injuries police qas qps racq cq rescue st lawrence st lawrence police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Man jailed after stealing journalist's phone outside court

    premium_icon Man jailed after stealing journalist's phone outside court

    News A GLADSTONE man who brazenly stole a journalist's mobile phones outside the police station while she was interviewing an officer has been sentenced to jail.

    • 28th Jun 2019 12:57 PM
    Phone ban in schools only a short-term solution

    premium_icon Phone ban in schools only a short-term solution

    Opinion 'A blanket ban is a Band-aid solution to a bigger problem'

    • 28th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Shock jock Jones' message to PM on detained Bilo family

    premium_icon Shock jock Jones' message to PM on detained Bilo family

    News Radio star pleads for Biloela family's release.

    • 28th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week

    News Find out which suburbs were hit this week by thieves.

    • 28th Jun 2019 1:38 PM