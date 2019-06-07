Mystery surrounds Burnett 'crime scene'

The 'crime scene' on the Les Baker bridge in Gayndah.

A BURNETT community has been stumped after the appearance of a supposed crime scene.

The pedestrian walkway of Les Baker Bridge in Gayndah has been covered in police tape, and a chalk body outline has been drawn on the footpath, which is also covered in what appears to be a large spattering of blood.

But when contacted by the Times, local police had no knowledge of the crime scene.

Gayndah's fire captain was also unaware of the situation.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media was also unable to shed any light on the mystery, and suggested the scene may have been the result of filming.

"It sounds like someone has been doing some filming or something,” the spokeswoman said.

"Normally if there's a murder or anything blood is cleaned up straight away.”

