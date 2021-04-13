Menu
Police put a appeal out for the driver of this truck and another white b-double.
News

Mystery surrounds body found on side of highway

Vanessa Jarrett
13th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Investigations are continuing into how a 34-year-old Gladstone man came to be deceased on the side of the Bruce Highway at Midgee in February.

Emergency services were called to the highway, near the intersection of Moglino Road, around 1.40am, after reports of a man’s body found on the side of the road.

The man’s car, a blue sedan, was located parked a short distance up the road, just metres from where his body was found.

Police have not been able to reveal the cause of the man’s death at this stage.

It is believed he was struck by a vehicle.

At the time of the incident police appealed to the drivers of two trucks who were captured on CCTV driving past the scene around the time of the incident.

Police advised this week they were continuing investigations.

