MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
Offbeat

Mystery sub spotted 100m off Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
by
2nd Jul 2019 8:42 AM | Updated: 9:47 AM
A MYSTERY submarine has been spotted about 100m off the coast this morning by an eagle-eyed local photographer.

Cade Mooney snapped the sub from his balcony about 6.30am, as it powered south.

He was looking out over Bulcock Beach and the Pumicestone Passage when he said the sub just "popped up".

The experienced photographer said it looked like a Collins Class submarine to him.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
The Collins Class is a fleet of six, diesel-electric Australian-built submarines.

He said he'd been out in the area with the Caloundra Coast Guard a few years ago when a US Navy submarine surfaced nearby as well.

The Daily has approached the Department of Defence for more information about the submarine.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
    • 2nd Jul 2019 9:00 AM