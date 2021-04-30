Mystery robo-poll hints at new tilt for George Christensen

Mystery surrounds telephone polling in retiring MP George Christensen's seat that's asking voters whether the colourful character could have a revived career as an independent.

The polling, being conducted by Media Reach, has rung voters in the Mackay-based seat of Dawson if they would support Mr Christensen if he ran as an independent.

Media Reach is owned by James Lantry, a Liberal-aligned operative who once served as chief of staff to former NT Chief Minister Terry Mills and was also the campaign manager for Mr Mills' break-off political party at the recent Territory election.

Mr Lantry could not be reached for comment.

Mr Christensen, who last week announced he would retire at the next election, vehemently denied he had commissioned the polling, saying someone was "playing silly buggers".

"Absolutely not, I have nothing to do with it," he said.

"I will be putting all my support behind the LNP to win the seat."

A spokesman for the LNP "categorically" denied the party had commissioned the polling.

One Nation have denied they are linked to the polling, as has Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, and Katter's Australian Party.

Mr Christensen, in a statement provided exclusively to The Courier-Mail last week, said the "time was right" to announce he would not recontest his Mackay-based seat at the impending election.

He said he had only ever intended to "serve three terms" when he first ran for office in 2010.

Now in his fourth term, Mr Christensen said he wanted to spend more time with his family - ostensibly referring to his Filipina wife April Asuncion and daughter Margaret - who were "caught up overseas" due to pandemic border closures.

He also slammed Australia's "broken" politics, which he said was "dominated by an activist mainstream media along with other leftists cultural institutions that are just so disconnected from the public", as a factor behind his decision.

"I will have more to say about this (broken politics) down the track," Mr Christensen said.

"While I'm in parliament until the next election and while there's still breath in me, I'm going to continue speaking out on the issues that matter, without fear or favour, or the need to get re-elected."

He will remain in the LNP and threw his support behind Prime Minister Scott Morrison and deputy Michael McCormack, declaring the country was "economically, socially, and geopolitically" safer under the Coalition.

