Mystery poo jogger ‘not doing well’ as Roxy slammed

Those who know the mystery blonde poo jogger who defecated outside celebrity publicist Roxy Jacenko's Sydney office say she "isn't doing well".

People who know the woman caught going to the toilet while on a run on Jacenko's CCTV cameras say she's deleted all her social media accounts because of the saga, at risk of being further publicly shamed.

Melbourne journalists Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews weighed in on the controversy in their Shameless podcast this morning, asking what was more gross, the jogger or Jacenko's behaviour.

"I thought Jacenko's behaviour was grosser … I realised it probably wasn't the right thing to do and it wasn't a good thing to do by any stretch," McDonald said.

The woman caught defecating outside Roxy Jacenko’s Paddington office.

The Sweaty Betty founder posted a series of now-deleted videos to her Instagram last Monday night, showing a woman appearing to relieve herself on the street earlier that morning and the Thursday before.

She asked her 247,000 followers: "Do you know who this person is?"

Jacenko told news.com.au the woman's disgusting deposits had been discovered multiple times a week for the past four weeks.

In the podcast Andrews said she was conflicted about Jacenko's behaviour after she "meticulously" chopped the footage and went to the effort to put it up.

But she said she didn't blame Jacenko for being grossed out and offended over a person pooing outside her office.

The hosts had listeners contact them to say they know who the mystery woman is.

People who know the woman, who had left faeces on the property multiple times, say she isn’t doing well.

"We actually had people reach out to us … and they said 'I actually know this woman and she's not doing well. And there is so much more backstory to this footage that you cannot communicate on social media, and if people knew what was going on in this woman's life they would not be behaving in this way', which made me feel a little bit sick."

The pair also weighed in on Jacenko's publicity stunt on Friday when she posted a video sponsored by fibre supplement brand Metamucil which she "dedicated to our Paddington Poopinator" as an item "that no bathroom should go without".

"The other thing I found really gross about this entire saga is Roxy plugging Metamucil after it … leveraging off publicly shaming somebody," McDonald said.

Andrews said she also rolled her eyes at Metumucil for getting involved in the stunt.

The pair said Jacenko should have just gone to the police and done things properly.

They said things were funny in the moment which weren't funny in hindsight.

On Friday Jacenko told news.com.au that she "couldn't resist" doing a sponsored post dedicated to the poo jogger.

"I suppose you could say I have a knack at commercialising even the most random situations," she said. "I'm a businesswoman, it's in my blood!"

Jacenko said her property hasn't been targeted since going public.