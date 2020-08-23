MYSTERY: Police search for owner of abandoned kayak

FOUND: An inflatable yellow and blue 'Advanced Elements’ kayak was located off Auckland Creek Wharf about 3pm this afternoon.

BREAKING: Police are searching for the owner of a kayak that was found at Gladstone Harbour this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no-one had been reported missing, but police have appealed for the public’s help.

“If you know who owns it, please contact Police as soon as possible,” QPS said on Twitter.

The inflatable yellow and blue “Advanced Elements’ kayak (pictured) was found off Auckland Creek Wharf, Gladstone Harbour, about 3pm today.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PoliceLink on 131 444.