Mystery over former official’s role in mass transit talks

Aerial over Alexandra Headland taking in Mooloolaba and views to Point Cartwright on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Lachie Millard

Council maintains all workers at its mass transit information booths are employees and impartial despite a man with links to the state transport department having been spotted at several locations.

A Mooloolaba woman told organisers of The Beach Matters group, which is fighting the prospect of a light rail system along the beachfront at Alexandra Headland and Maroochydore, and at least one councillor that she had spotted a former transport department staffer at consultation sessions in Kawana and Mooloolaba earlier this month.

The man she identified was Dan Koch, a former Department of Transport and Main Roads project manager and former CoastConnect project director based in Maroochydore.

Mr Koch last week declined to comment and said inquiries would have to be run through "the normal council channels" when asked in what capacity he had been acting in at the consultation sessions.

Mr Koch's LinkedIn profile showed he had finished with the Department in 2015, when he had started as director of Aspire Project Management, a role in which he remained currently according to his profile.

A state government tender document dated from 2019 showed a Dan Koch as the contact point while Department industry briefing documents for 2019-20 also listed a Dan Koch as the contact for the North Coast.

It was understood Mr Koch was not employed by the Department at present.

An artist's impression of light rail vehicles, which is one of the options presented in Sunshine Coast Council's Draft Options Analysis for a mass transit plan.

The Beach Matters organisers had questioned why Mr Koch would take such a hands-on role in the council's consultation process.

The proposal has been controversial with residents and business owners along Nicklin Way showing division over plans for a possible light rail system running along the major arterial road.

Prominent Sunshine Coast architect Ken Down also said a light rail system could destroy the character of the region and called for an uplift in local design standards.

A council spokesman said council would "not disclose an individual's employment details but can confirm that all people working on the mass transit consultation information booths are working for council and bring relevant and impartial skills and advice to the project team".

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the Department had "not actively participated in the development of, or consultation for, Sunshine Coast Council's options analysis for the Sunshine Coast Mass Transit project".

"TMR representatives are not participating in the council's public pop-up sessions," the spokesman said.

"After council completes the options analysis, we will be involved in planning phases including development of a detailed business case.

"A preferred mass transit vehicle type (if mass transit is the preferred option) will not be identified until the detailed business case is completed.

"The business case process involves significant controls to avoid any bias in the outcome."