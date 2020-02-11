Mystery over child’s bike found near man killed with axe

A man found dead in December was killed with a small axe, police say, and a child’s bike was found nearby.

A Murray Bridge man was attacked with a small axe, and his body wrapped in a wool bale bag before being dumped in Jervois in the state's Murray Mallee, police say.

Major Crime Investigators investigating the death of a 47-year-old man have released a photo of a child's bike found at the same spot and video of a red Nissan Navara, in the hopes someone recogised them.

The man was reported missing from his home at 10am on December 11. There were signs of physical struggle at his residence.

At 4.30pm the same day, police located the body of a man at Jervois in a clearing near the corner of Jervois and Generals Corner roads, at Jervois, about 15km southeast of Murray Bridge.

Police search for evidence at Murray Bridge after the man’s body was found. Picture: Tait Schmaal

Police also found the child's bicycle nearby, which they said was unusual for the area.

Two men, 49 and 30, both from Murray Bridge, were charged them with murder on December 12.

They believe the man was murdered in his Murray Bridge home before his body was transported to Jervois in a red Nissan Navara utility with a registration of S307-AMK.

The tomahawk is yet to be located.

On Tuesday, detectives released CCTV footage of a vehicle they believe to be the car involved.

The video shows the vehicle at a Shell service station on Adelaide Rd, Murray Bridge at 5.50am on December 11.

Separate recordings show the same vehicle on Mulgundawah Rd travelling towards the victim's home in Tenneyson Ave at 5.53am.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the movements of the red Nissan Navara utility on December 11, the history of the child's bike and the wool bale bag, as well as the location of the tomahawk.

Police bring out evidence bags from the deceased man’s house. Picture: Tait Schmaal

Detective Inspector Billy Thompson from the Major Crime Investigation Branch said the information was vital to the investigation.

"Police are releasing photos of the child's bike and CCTV footage of the red Navarra in the hope that someone in our community might recognise the bike or that they may have seen the Navarra in the Murray Bridge area on 11 December, 2019," he said.

"We strongly encourage anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward, and you can do so anonymously."

Information can be passed to anonymously to Crime Stoppers.