Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shares in Ardent Leisure, which owns Dreamworld, including the Mick Doohan Motorcoaster (pictured), surged this morning after a mystery buyer bought 19 million shares.
Shares in Ardent Leisure, which owns Dreamworld, including the Mick Doohan Motorcoaster (pictured), surged this morning after a mystery buyer bought 19 million shares.
Business

Mystery investor sends shares in Dreamworld owner surging

by ALISTER THOMSON
22nd Oct 2019 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHARES in Dreamworld owner Ardent Leisure Group surged as much as 17 per cent higher this morning after a buyer snapped up stock in the company at a 20 per cent premium.

Nineteen million shares were sold prior to the market opening at $1.20 per shares, far higher than the $1.005 closing price yesterday.

The shares are worth $22.8 million at the traded price and represent 3.96 per cent of the total number of securities in Ardent.

At 12pm shares were 15.92 per cent higher at $1.165, up 16¢.

The Financial Review Street Talk column reported this morning it understood George Kanaan's institutional blocks desk at UBS handled the trade.

The buyer is unknown at this stage and the stake is below the 5 per cent threshold where a change in substantial holding notice is triggered.

ardent leisure business dreamworld fun park

Top Stories

    ‘I didn’t feel it’: Woman blows shockingly high result in RBT

    premium_icon ‘I didn’t feel it’: Woman blows shockingly high result in...

    News A GLADSTONE woman said she didn’t feel the effects of the alcohol she had consumed when she was pulled over by police nearly five time the legal alcohol limit.

    • 22nd Oct 2019 1:00 PM
    VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    News Voting open now: Winner to be announced later this week

    Labourer caught red-handed stealing from Aurizon

    premium_icon Labourer caught red-handed stealing from Aurizon

    Crime The 52-year-old was caught shovelling a large pile of ballast stones into the back...

    'Improving almost daily': Report shows property market shift

    premium_icon 'Improving almost daily': Report shows property market shift

    Property Gladstone’s property market has struggled, but recent reports indicate investors...