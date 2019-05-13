Mystery around missing yoga teacher

A desperate search is underway for a woman who mysteriously went missing after visiting a popular national park in Hawaii.

Volunteers and first responders continued to search on Sunday for yoga teacher Amanda Eller who authorities say disappeared last week.

The 35-year-old, of Haiku on the island of Maui, was reported missing on Thursday after not having been seen since 7.30am the day before, the Maui Police Department said in a news release.

Around noon on Thursday, Ms Eller's Toyota RAV4 was found in a parking lot of the Makawao Forest Reserve in Maui County, officials said.

According to a "Findamanda" Facebook page, authorities who found the car did not yet know that Ms Eller was missing.

Ms Eller's family believes she may have gone running in the national forest because her teal sneakers were missing while her wallet and mobile phone remained inside the car.

"Amanda may have gone running, it was her day off and this is a common place for her," a missing poster for the 35-year-old stated. "It is also normal that she would leave her cell behind. Her car key was found hidden under the driver's side front tyre."

Her friend, Sarah Haynes, told Hawaii News Now "it's not out of the ordinary for her to go there," and added: "It appears to us at this point that she is either way off the trail - you know having gotten injured, or fallen maybe - or somebody interrupted her between her car and her run."

Hikers in Makawao believe they saw Ms Eller around 9am to 10.30am, and one couple believe they spoke to her, according to the Facebook group to find her.

"They had a puppy with them, and she talked to them and pet the puppy and was her happy normal self," the post stated. "They are not 100 per cent sure it is her, but they have since watched videos of her and are pretty confident."

A $US10,000 reward has been offered for information that would lead to Ms Eller's safe return.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.