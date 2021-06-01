Mystery cases worrying health authorities

There are now 329 exposure sites across Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

One of Tuesday’s three new local Covid-19 cases remains under investigation, with contact tracers working to confirm its source.

The two other cases were primary close contacts who were quarantining during their infectious period alread, Health Minister Martin Foley said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Mr Foley said he was confident the source of the third mystery case would be found.

“They are not a known contact and are not directly linked to any exposure site,” he told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

“But there is a very close proximity to that exposure site and we are confident the investigation will uncover further crossover.”

But when questioned about how many other cases had unknown sources in the growing Victorian outbreak, Department of Health testing commander Jeroen Weimar confirmed there were still two.

Mr Weimar said one missing link was between the Wollert man who arrived in Victoria from South Australia in early May – the first case for the state.

It remains unknown how he passed the virus on to one of the cases in the first cluster.

Mr Weimer said contact tracers were also still investigating how an aged care worker at Arcare Maidstone may have contracted the virus from the City of Whittlesea and Port Melbourne clusters.

“There is a connection between our Victorian from Wollert who arrived back in the state on May 4 – the connection between him and case five has not been precisely established,” he said.

“We have a connection from the Arcare aged care cluster with a couple of different routes that could have been taken from the wider City of Whittlesea and Port Melbourne clusters.”

Mr Weimar also shed light on how the virus was spreading across Melbourne, saying it was transmitting “stranger-to-stranger” which was “different to previous outbreaks”.

“This is the biggest outbreak we’ve seen in Australia this year – It is certainly the fastest moving outbreak we‘ve seen anywhere in Australia,” he said.

“We think it is a feature of the Indian variant which is that much more contagious, but not with every person.

“We are seeing examples of people who aren‘t transmitting at all, as is the case with our original gentleman from Wollert who we think has only transmitted to one person.”

“This is stranger to stranger transmission … we have at least four incidents of this cluster of 54, where people are unknown to each other before, during and after, but have transmitted to each other.”

Mr Foley echoed the words of Mr Weimar about the new way the virus was spreading.

“There is evidence of casual acquisition instead of those in direct close contact with friends at a pub (or) family members,” he said.

“Our public health team are seeing more and more of this in this particular South Australian hotel outbreak.”



There were no further infections linked to aged care after the four cases cropped up in the sector on Monday.

Two staff members and one resident have contracted coronavirus at Arcare Maidstone, while it was also revealed on Monday another worker at the BlueCross Western Gardens nursing home in Sunshine tested positive.

The next few days have been critical in deciding whether to extend the state’s lockdown.

Originally published as Mystery cases worrying health authorities