Mystery as international plane lands in Gladstone

THE passengers aboard an international private charter plane which descended on the Gladstone Airport runway on Thursday night, remain a mystery.

The Nauru Airlines 737-300 aircraft was seen at the Gladstone airport about 7am by a resident leaving the airport yesterday morning.

However, Gladstone Airport operations manager Darren Crane said the plane landed as part of a "scheduled stop” in Gladstone about 10.15pm Thursday night.

"It was definitely not a diverted flight,” he said.

"It's not a regular passenger transport flight, it's a chartered private flight, so someone has hired this plane privately.”

The plane was scheduled to leave the airport about 10pm last night.

It is unknown who chartered the plane however, Mr Crane said it was unlikely that information would become available because of confidentiality reasons.

Given the short nature of the stay, it could be speculated whoever was on board was not in town for a leisurely stay, but perhaps a business trip.

Nauru Air Corporation, trading as Nauru Airlines is the flag carrier airline of the Republic of Nauru.