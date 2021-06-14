Menu
Police have cordoned off an area after the discovery of a body. Picture: Supplied
News

Mystery after woman’s body found

by Angie Raphael
14th Jun 2021 1:22 PM | Updated: 2:06 PM

The homicide squad is investigating after a woman’s body was found on a popular walking trail in Western Australia’s south.

Police arrived at the scene in Margaret River on Monday morning and cordoned off the area.

“Around 7.30am today ... a woman in her 30s was located deceased near the Bussell Highway,” police said in a statement.

“Inquiries are being made into the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.”

Bunbury and Busselton detectives are investigating, with the homicide squad overseeing the probe.

Police reportedly found a four-wheel drive nearby, according to The West Australian.

