Mystery after man killed in hallway: cops

NSW Police Acting Superintendent Paul Dunstan said police are interviewing a 20-year-old man over the death.

Police are appealing to the general public as they investigate the events leading up to an alleged violent altercation that led to a man's death inside an inner Sydney apartment building.

Officers were called to Oaks Sydney Castlereagh Suites in Haymarket just after 3am on Sunday when a man was found unconscious in a hallway on the 13th floor.

Police arrived to find an unresponsive man, aged 43, who died at the scene despite the efforts of neighbours to resuscitate him for more than 40 minutes.

Neighbours reported hearing a violent fight between two men in the hallway of the building.

A 20-year-old, believed to be from the North Sydney area, was arrested at the scene and taken to Day Street Police Station.

He has been assisting police with inquiries but he has not yet been charged.

Police have obtained CCTV footage from the building but it is a one-hour window inside apartment, believed to be the 43-year-old's residence, that has left officers baffled.

"Around 2am the two men have returned to the apartment for approximately one hour but we are not sure what has taken place inside the apartment" Superintendent Paul Dunstan told reporters on Sunday.

"We do know that what has occurred is (a fight) has spilt out into the hallway and has made enough noise to rouse the neighbours who contacted police.

"We are (also) backtracking through (other) CCTV footage … City of Sydney (Council) has great CCTV coverage but that is a time-consuming process and we're working through that to establish their movements."

Superintendent Dunstan said no weapons were involved and he did not rule out that the 43-year-old man could have died from asphyxiation.

"That's one of the avenues we are exploring, " he said. "The matter will be referred to the coroner and the exact cause of death will be determined.

"We'll be examining all aspects of what's taken place including whether drugs and alcohol have been consumed throughout the evening."

