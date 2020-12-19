Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a street in a small town.
A man is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a street in a small town.
Crime

Mystery after man found critically injured in street

by Grace Mason
19th Dec 2020 7:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a Ravenshoe street.

The 36-year-old man was located on John St about 11pm last night by an off duty paramedic.

He was suffering serious head injuries.

He was flown to the Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Anyone with any information which may assist investigators, including dashcam footage of the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

Originally published as Mystery after man found critically injured in Tablelands street

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $30 novelty lands man a hefty fine

        Premium Content $30 novelty lands man a hefty fine

        Crime Peter Charles Hagan didn’t realise the implications of what he was buying online.

        QAL staff weren’t properly trained to stop chemical leak

        Premium Content QAL staff weren’t properly trained to stop chemical leak

        Breaking Queensland Alumina Limited received a $500k fine for the serious l breach in 2018...

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s best butcher unveils expansion plans

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s best butcher unveils expansion plans

        Local Faces “I really push for customer service, and reasonable prices and if you’ve got good...

        ‘I could bend you over my knee and smack you’

        Premium Content ‘I could bend you over my knee and smack you’

        News Man in court after making inappropriate comments to Bororen service station worker.