Car with political statements towed away from Gladstone shop

A mysterious blue Ford Fiesta has been towed away by police. Mark Zita

CHRISTMAS shoppers at the Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre were puzzled when they saw a blue Ford Fiesta with various signs at the car park.

It was parked in a no-parking spot right across the Muffin Break.

The windows were covered with messages on paper, and the number plate at the back of the car was covered with a big cardboard sign.

"Police departments are a private owned business," the sign read.

"I don't have a contract with them. Do you?"

The rest of the sign quoted a 1923 High Court ruling on the separation of powers between the state and the Commonwealth.

A tow truck was called to the shopping centre at around 11.00am to move the vehicle away under police supervision.

A Gladstone Police spokesman said the car would be impounded for 90 days.