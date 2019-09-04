'My little pedo family' - deviant's child rape camping dream

Paedophile Kristofer Stanley Kerwin has faced a Brisbane court over his latest series of offending.

Paedophile Kristofer Stanley Kerwin has faced a Brisbane court over his latest series of offending.

THE sick desires of 'deviant' paedophile Kristofer Stanley Kerwin include hooking up with a single mother and taking a 'pedo' camping trip around Australia during which he would repeatedly rape the woman's children.

The former Fraser Coast man will spend the next three months in jail after pleading guilty on Wednesday in Brisbane District Court to making child exploitation material and breaching an intensive corrections order.

Kerwin outlined his horrific fantasies during a series of electronic communications with an undercover police officer, whom he believed was a single mum of multiple children.

Due to previous child sex abuse and making child exploitation material convictions, Kerwin was banned from using electronic devices to communicate.

He was also part way through an intensive corrections order designed to keep his urges at bay when he messaged a profile with the user name Mummy Bear.

Communicating via Qtox, Pal Finder, WhatsApp and an email account, the 29-year-old Hog's Breath Cafe employee told Mummy Bear "I want to go camping around Australia with my little pedo family".

He asked her how many children she had, what their ages were and described in detail the kind of acts he would like to perform on the kids.

"I hope they are nice and young," he said during the July 2018 communications.

When Mummy Bear said she did not want to risk losing her children he responded: "Of course I will treat them like my own - tbh - we wouldn't even have to do anything pedo with your kids."

He then said: "If you want to be involved then I would be down for that too. Ha ha. I would love to share some pedo fun with you."

Kerwin told Mummy Bear he wanted the children to have sex with each other, for them to have sex with their parents and that he wanted to perform a range of horrific and abhorrent acts on them.

The charge of making child exploitation material stemmed from the written communications he had with Mummy Bear.

Kerwin's barrister Bruce Mumford told the court his client had a chronic sexual deviancy that he had received some treatment for.

Mr Mumford said the latest offending was minor compared to Kerwin's previous crimes, some of which involved the repeated sexual abuse of a child aged around 6 or 7.

Mr Mumford urged Judge Julie Dick to limit Kerwin's time in prison as his going to jail would create a significant hardship for his mother, with whom he lived and shared rent and other costs.

He also noted Kerwin had the support of his father, who lives in Emerald.

Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson told the court Kerwin saw the "dark web" as a place to meet others like him and that the ability of the defendant to control his sexual arousal was limited.

"He also has a tendency to minimise his own conduct," Mr Jackson said.

"He seeks help in the worst places - he sought help and understanding with the very people who shared his interest.

"He remains incapable of being able to rehabilitate himself on his own."

Judge Dick described Kerwin as someone with a "sexual deviant interest in children".

"It will be a lifelong problem for you," she said while sentencing him to 18 months with parole after serving six months.

Due to time served on remand, he will be eligible for release on November 29, 2019.

On release he will return to live with his mother at Slacks Creek and hopes to continue working at Hog's Breath, the court heard. - NewsRegional