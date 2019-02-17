MKR’s shock comment: ‘It hurt my core’

IT WAS the comment that brought the My Kitchen Rules dinner party to a screeching halt and resulted in tears and a walkout.

On Sunday night's episode, the teams were sitting around the table at Pat and Bianca's instant restaurant when a few of the women told Karolina what their first impressions of her were.

"I was a bit blown away, I was a bit scared … You're a very tall woman, you're extraordinarily tall," beauty queen Veronica said to Karolina.

"It's true," added Lyn from South Australia. "I thought you were trans."

The comment went down like a lead balloon and a shocked Karolina asked for clarification.

"You thought I was a transvestite?" she asked.

"Only because you're so tall," Lyn, 60, replied.

"Oh my god, you really are saying it!" an outraged Karolina yelled.

Lyn tried to apologise, but the fiery Serbian wasn't willing to forgive and forget.

"You did point out something that I'm really sensitive about," Karolina said. "If you think that I'm just going to go, 'Haha, thank you, Lyn,' you're wrong doll! You're wrong, you've friggin' hurt my feelings!"

Lyn apologised again, broke down in tears and fled the room. "I'm going home," she told her teammate Sal as she left the table.

With Lyn out of the room, Karolina was still visibly upset and told rival teams the comment "Hurt my core".

"I have two beautiful sisters too, we're all very tall. Our stature is not particularly gentle, OK. Our personality's are not gentle. But we are far from being transvestites."

Sal did his best to smooth things over at the dinner table, telling Karolina, "She has apologised, she meant it from the heart."

"Don't take offence to it because she actually thinks you're stylish," he added. "She wants your dress."

Sal left the table and tracked down Lyn who was crying in a nearby hallway, and after a quick chat he managed to convince her to return to the Instant Restaurant.

When she sat back down at the table, Lyn again said she was really sorry for making the comment and Karolina accepted her apology.

Viewers weren't as forgiving, slamming the entire incident on Twitter and arguing Karolina's reaction could be viewed as "insulting".

Being mistaken for trans is not an insult. By taking it as an insult is in itself an insult to the trans community 🦄🏳️‍🌈. #mkr — Dr Jos 🇦🇺🇫🇷🇱🇧 (@redruby17) February 17, 2019

obviously @Channel7 don’t care that the word trans******e is considered a slur among some of the trans community and shouldn’t have been said upwards of a dozen times in a few minutes without warning or censoring. would you have left the f slur in if used the same way? #mkr — erin (@thirteenyazmin) February 17, 2019

I think it's awful to think trans in an insult #mkr — Richo Sandrat (@matthewrichard9) February 17, 2019

Heyyyyy I have some advice

1. don't use outdated terms

2. don't make assumptions/guesses about whether people are trans or cis

3. definitely don't turn it into a week long advertising campaign where you treat being called trans as the worst thing ever

#transohobia #mkr — ilovejhope (@ilovejhope16) February 17, 2019

