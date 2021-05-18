‘My house shook’: Mackay residents report tremor

The town of Walkerston. Picture: Tara Miko

A mysterious 'shaking' has rocked residents of Walkerston.

The Daily Mercury has received several reports of 'earthquake-like' shaking about 9am Tuesday.

The areas where the tremble was reported include Stoddart Place, McColl Street, Creek Street and Perry Road.

"My house shook," Mandy Hudson wrote on a Walkerston community Facebook page.

"I live on Perry Road and thought something hit the house," Joeann Tooze commented on the page.

Some have suggested a blast at a nearby quarry was responsible.

