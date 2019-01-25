My green drought theory isn't holding water

FOLKS, judging from how dry the fake grass is on our median strips, we need some more rain, and soon.

Meanwhile, outside of town, the paddocks that didn't get scorched by recent bushfires are turning browner than a grizzly bear's backside.

Clearly what we're experiencing is a "green drought".

Basically, we've had just enough rain to green the grass and give the weeds a flying start, but not enough to flush out the creeks and top up our water table.

I stumbled across the term a few years ago on a motorcycle trip through the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Somewhere near Kenilworth my mates and I crossed the first creek with running water in it we'd seen since leaving Gladstone.

We immediately pulled up, removed our boots, rolled up our jeans and stood in the cool, clear water.

As shivers of delight rippled up and down our spines a grizzled old farmer appeared and said, "Could do with a drop."

We'd just spent five hours riding through country that resembled the surface of Mars, and nearby were a herd of tubby dairy cows standing in knee deep, green grass chewing contentedly while our own mouths fell open.

Eventually my mate said, "Yeah, you're really doing it tough."

The pointed sarcasm ricocheted off the farmer's battered hat, "Too right!" he cried.

"But technically this is a green drought, so I can't get government relief."

Now, this is an area that usually measures its summer rainfall in metres and, as I pulled my boots on, I took a closer look around and saw that the farmer was technically right.

One of the key ingredients needed to grow a rainforest is actual rain and the big trees were definitely showing signs of stress.

Things were indeed crook but at least they still had running water and were getting some rain.

I thought of the cattle around Gladstone eating dirt and how our farmers would have liked to be in his position.

And for the first time in my life it dawned on me that the grass really was greener on the other side of the median strip.